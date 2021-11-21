Former Italian House Speaker Pivetti could face trial for tax fraud

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance police this week notified former Lower House Speaker Irene Pivetti and six other people that Milan prosecutors have concluded a probe into alleged tax fraud and money laundering.



This notification is frequently served before prosecutors’ request indictments. The rally driver Leonardo Leo Isolani is also among the suspects. Finance police also seized four million euros in assets on Thursday as a preventative measure in relation to the case.



The case regards allegedly wrongdoing dating back to 2016 and involving operations by company belonging to Isolani, who has a racing team, allegedly aimed at hiding assets from the tax authorities.



Only Italia, a company chaired by Pivetti, allegedly had brokering role. One of the suspect operations regards the sale of three Ferraris.



Isolani allegedly sold the all assets of a company that was in debt to the tax authorities for several million euros in order to empty it.



These assets allegedly went to a San Marino based firm owned by Isolani and then to a Hong Kong company alleged linked to Pivetti.



The assets were then allegedly sold on to the Daohe group of Chinese magnate Zhou Xi Jian.

A file photo of Italian journalist and politician Irene Pivetti from December 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

