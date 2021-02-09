Former Italian Senate President Franco Marini passes away

Former Italian Senate President Franco Marini, also a renowned trade unionist, passed away aged 87.
A popular figure, Marini had also occupied the roles of CISL Secretary-General, Labour Minister as well as Secretary of the Italian Popular Party.
He passed away in Rome, after being hospitalised a few days ago in a clinic within the capital.
European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that Marini “has accompanied democractic Catholic politicians towards the new century”.
Piergluigi Castagnetti, a former Democrazia Cristiana stalwart, described Marini as a strong and loyal personality who had democracy and justice close to his heart.