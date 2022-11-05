Former Maltese Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici dead at 89

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Maltese Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici has died during the night between Friday and Saturday. He was 89 years old.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici or KMB as he was commonly known, served as Leader of the Labour Party from 1984 to 1992 and Prime Minister from 1984 to 1987.

Karmenu was the third among six brothers including the former Parliamentary Secretary of the Nationalist Party Dr. Antione Mifsud Bonnici.

In 2003, during the referendum campaign for the accession of Malta to the European Union, Mifsud Bonnici with other labourites launched the Campaign for National Independence (CNI) and later joined the Front Maltin Inqumu (Maltese Arise Front) to oppose Malta’s EU membership.

