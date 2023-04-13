Former MEP Eva Kaili moved to house arrest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption, is to be released from custody, while still facing charges, federal prosecutors and her lawyer’s office said.

The 44-year-old Greek Socialist and others are accused of accepting bribes from Qatar and Morocco in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit European Union institutions.

Kaili and the Gulf state have denied any wrongdoing. Morocco has complained of “judicial harassment” and media attacks.

Kaili was detained along with three others during police raids in December that recovered 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) in cash. She will wear an electronic tag and will not be allowed to leave Belgium. It was not clear exactly when she will be released.

The other three have also been released, along with Belgian European lawmaker Marc Tarabella, who was detained in February and let out with an electronic monitor on Tuesday. He also denies wrongdoing.

Another lawmaker, Italian Andrea Cozzolino, is fighting Belgium’s request that he be extradited from Italy. He denies taking bribes from foreign countries.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

