Former MGA official accused with litany of financial crimes / Malta News Briefing – Friday 27 May 2022

Morning Briefing

Former MGA official accused with litany of financial crimes

A former top gaming authority official and his wife were accused with money laundering. Jason Farrugia, 34, and his wife, Christine, 26, pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Farrugia was separately charged with a raft of other alleged offences, including extortion, accepting bribes, fraud exceeding €5,000, misappropriation, trading in influence, disclosing confidential information and computer misuse. Bail was denied.

Fearne announced More IVF cycles for free

The Embryo Protection Act has been amended to allow prospective parents to have more IVF cycles on the national health service for free. On Thursday, Malta’s health minister, Chris Fearne, also stated that the EPA, Malta’s embryological authority, will write a protocol for pregenetic diagnosis (PDG) on embryos to determine which disorders can be discovered for embryo selection. The PGD methodology, according to the minister, would allow prospective parents to use IVF to choose embryos free of inherited disorders before implanting them for assisted reproduction.

Covid-19 Update: 90 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health authorities on Thursday. 143 people recovered from the virus, meaning that the number of active cases currently stands at 1,556.