Former PM Joseph Muscat defends Swiss payments, laments leaks on house search / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 30 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

Former PM Joseph Muscat defends Swiss payments, laments leaks of house search

Former PM Joseph Muscat took the limelight again on Saturday with a Facebook video in which he complained about unfair treatment and demanded an investigation into how information that his house was being searched by the police was leaked. While making no reference to a return to politics, he insisted that he would be working “out of the limelight”. “I will keep on talking, explaining and work quietly, without protagonism… but I will not let anyone stir the agenda to break the movement. The movement we constructed together, will remain strong and I will make sure that it goes forward,” Muscat concluded.

Muscat claimed the police search of his children’s school bags was out of order. “Someone wanted this whole theatre to occur.” Muscat also tackled the payment he received form the Swiss company and said he received money for work that he did. “I did work for them. Don’t I have a right to work? I did this work, declared my income and paid taxes for it,” he said. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Greens want biannual COLA

The Green Party has proposed giving cost of living wage adjustments twice a year, rather than being tied to the government’s annual budget. “With the spiralling increase in the price of essential commodities that is also expected to continue in the coming months ADPD considers that the cost of living increase should not be tied to the end of year budget announcement but also awarded mid-year,” ADPD – The Green Party spokespersons Carmel Cacopardo and Sandra Gauci said in a press briefing.

Gauci, the Green Party deputy secretary general said “it is not luxury items that we are talking about here but daily necessities such as food.” On a similar note, 22 Church organisations demanded immediate action to mitigate effects of inflation in food and other basic commodities, which they held was leading to an increase in poverty. [Newsbook]

Covid-19 update:

190 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, while a 92-year-old man died while infected with the virus. Active cases dropped to 3345, in view of 441 recoveries. The new case tally is the lowest report so far this year.