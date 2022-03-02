Former Sony Marketing Manager Joins EBO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leading AI Virtual Agent specialist EBO has appointed Maria-Louiza Georgantzi as its Marketing Director in Athens, Greece.

Ms Georgantzi is an international business leader with over fifteen years of marketing, sales and business development experience across Western & Eastern European markets in industries as diverse as technology and F&B retail. She has held senior leadership positions at Sony Europe in both the Central & Eastern Europe Headquarters as well as in Greece.

In her role at PlayStation, she successfully managed Sony’s high-profile business unit in Greece and moved on to transform the corporation’s challenging Central & Eastern Europe Digital Media Player division (20 countries) into a key region globally.

“Having Maria-Louiza on board as our new Marketing Director is a great asset for us at EBO as the company grows and expands its operations internationally,” says Dr Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO. “Leaders like Maria-Louiza create conditions and experiences that bring out the best in our team and our solution. This enables EBO to succeed in a highly competitive market by differentiating itself and winning market share. In her past roles, she acquired unparalleled experience as a business transformation leader and has successfully led the marketing and business development strategies for multinational and SME organisations alike.”

Maria-Louiza holds a Bachelor’s Honours degree in Economics from the University of Essex and a Master’s Honours degree in International Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She is fluent in English, Greek and Spanish and has unparalleled positive energy.