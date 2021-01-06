Former U.S. President Bush will attend Biden’s inauguration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Republican U.S. President George W. Bush plans to attend Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, a Bush spokesman announced.

“President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” spokesman Freddy Ford said, referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Bush, 74, is the only living Republican former president. Trump has repeatedly clashed with Bush and his brother, former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush, since he entered the political arena.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will not attend Biden’s inauguration, a spokesman said earlier Tuesday. Carter, 96, has battled several ailments in recent years.

Main Photo: Former US President George W. Bush. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Fox News

