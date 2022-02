Reading Time: < 1 minute

Barack Obama has called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “violation of international law and basic principles of human decency”.

He also says that the consequences will last far beyond Ukraine’s borders in a statement he issued.

Last night, Russia launched a brazen attack on the people of Ukraine, in violation of international law and basic principles of human decency. Here’s my statement on what it means, and what should happen next. pic.twitter.com/Wa0C8XGwvK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2022

Photo – Former US President Barack Obama. EPA/SHAWN THEW