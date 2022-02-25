Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this season, saying it was “impossible” to do so after the country launched an invasion on neighbouring Ukraine.

The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the sport said in a statement.

“On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is … that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday.

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel told a news conference that he would not take part in the Russian Grand Prix if it went ahead.

World champion Max Verstappen also said racing in a country at war was “not correct”.

U.S.-owned Haas ran their car in Barcelona testing on Friday in an all-white livery, having taken off all branding representing title sponsor and Russian potash producer Uralkali.

via Reuters