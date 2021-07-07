Foundation flags links between 17 Black and Azerbaijani Laundromat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a statement by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation that fresh evidence suggests that once-secret company 17 Black received funds from a complex money-laundering scheme known as the Azerbaijani Laundromat. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-06/local-news/New-evidence-indicates-payments-to-17-Black-came-from-the-Azerbaijani-Laundromat-6736234969

Another story reports on findings by a Faculty of Theology study indicating that 72 per cent of people aged between 16 and 30 identify as Catholic, a significantly lower rate than the 90 per cent expressed by the population over 30 years. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-06/local-news/University-survey-shows-youths-are-diverging-from-religion-effects-of-Covid-19-on-people-s-faith-6736234986

