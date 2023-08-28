Four killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people were killed in an overnight Russian missile strike on Ukraine, and a fourth was killed in shelling on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the three people killed overnight were workers at an industrial facility that was hit in the central Poltava region.

Five others were wounded and another person was unaccounted for, he said.Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak described the facility as a vegetable oil factory in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, and posted photos showing the plant in flames. Klymenko said the fire had later been extinguished.”

The people were working the night shift,” Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kherson region, said a 63-year-old woman had been killed in shelling of the village of Sadove at around 10:40 a.m. (0740 GMT) on Monday.

The Ukrainian military said Russia had launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

The military also said the Kryvyi Rih region in central Ukraine had been struck in a missile attack. Local authorities said several private houses had been damaged, but reported no casualties.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group