Spain

Four killed in Spain train accident

MADRID (Reuters) -At least four people were killed on Sunday when they were hit by a locomotive near Barcelona while trying to cross railway tracks, emergency services said. 

The accident happened at 8:22 p.m. in Montmelo near the Catalan capital when seven people crossed the tracks at a forbidden location, Renfe, the state rail operator, said.

Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest, emergency services said on Sunday. 

Three others were in hospital suffering from injuries. 

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

