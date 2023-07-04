Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a late night news conference.

The suspect, a man believed to be 40-years-old, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, Outlaw said, adding that he had a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner.

A second person was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting, she said. It was unknown whether this person was connected with the shooter, but police believe he returned fire at the shooter.

There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect, she said at the conference.

The ages of the three dead, all males, ranged between 20- and 59-years-old. The fourth male was believed to be between the ages of 16 to 21. The two injured children are two- and 13-years-old. They were in stable condition, Outlaw said.

via Reuters

