Four men arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 26 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Four men arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering

Four Maltese men with suspected ties to an organised group have been arrested over suspected drug trafficking and money laundering in a raid that took place on Tuesday morning. Police said that they were alerted to a vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old man from Pietà. The car was eventually stopped by police close to the Junior College and a search yielded more than a 100 cocaine-flled capsules. More capsules were found in the same man’s sho in Marsa, together with significant amounts of cash, designer clothes and an amount of jewellery. (TVM/Newsbook)

No plans to make helmets a requirements for e-scooter

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said that government has no plans to make helmet-wearing mandatory while riding e-scooters. He was replying to a parliamentary question, explaining that “for now” there is no plan to make helmet-wearing mandatory, despite recommendations by Transport Malta that helmets should be worn. He also revealed that there were 1,578 e-scooters licenced by June 21. (Times of Malta)

Parliament remembers Robert Arrigo

An official remembrance for the late Robert Arrigo was held in Parliament on Tuesday, with Opposition leader highlighting how “Robert gave this country years of service, not only as a local council member, mayor, MP and PN Deputy Leader, but also in the tourist and sports sectors which he loved so much”. Bernard Grech recalled that this was the second time in two years that a PN MP had succumbed to a terrible illness, referring to the late Frederick Azzopardi. Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne described Arrigo as an honest and credible politician who praised the good decisions taken by the government and expressed his concerns on those he did not agree on. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first