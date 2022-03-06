Four of Libya’s shuttered oil ports are resuming operations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least four of six Libyan ports that ship the OPEC nation’s oil to international markets have reopened after closing on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The terminals at Ras Lanuf, Brega, Zuetina and and Es Sider have resumed operations, said the people who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The state-run National Oil Corp. on Thursday said the four ports, as well as facilities at Mellitah and Zawiya, were temporarily shutting due to bad weather. Libya’s energy minister, who has been at odds with the NOC, subsequently said the move was unwarranted and a “violation of national security.”

Read more via Bloomberg News