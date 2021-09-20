Four people found dead on Polish border with Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish officials said the bodies of three men, believed to be Iraqi nationals, were found on the Polish side of the Poland-Belarus border while Belarusian authorities announced an Iraqi woman was found within a meter of the border.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that he was in contact with the interior minister as well as the head of the border guards. Morawiecki said links between these “dramatic events and Belarusian provocations” would be investigated.

Poland’s border guards said on Twitter they are opening an investigation into the deaths.



EU member-states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which border Belarus, have come under increasing pressure as Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has opened a backdoor route for migrants into the EU.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have labeled the recent influx of migrants a “hybrid attack” carried out by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with the aim of destabilizing Europe and the EU.

Poland and Lithuania are building razor wire fences and increasing border patrols. Both have declared a state of emergency along the border areas in an effort to halt, but more likely will only stymie migrant flows.

Photo – A view of the border strip on the Polish-Belarusian border in Kopczany, north-west Poland. EPA-EFE/ARTUR RESZKO

