Fourth British boy dies after falling into ice-covered lake in Britain

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – A 6-year-old boy became the fourth to die after the children fell into an ice-covered lake in central England earlier this week, police said.

Police on Monday said three other boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, had died after being pulled from Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull in critical condition on Sunday afternoon along with the 6-year-old, who was also in critical condition.

Britain is in the middle of a cold snap, with heavy snowfall blanketing parts of the country on Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures on Sunday night were the coldest of the year.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life,” West Midlands Police said on Twitter.

Police had continued to search the lake after conflicting reports that other children might have fallen in but said on Wednesday those searches had now been completed.

A snow covered park in central London, Britain. Snow and fog is causing widespread travel chaos across Britain as the cold snap continues. Below zero temperatures are affecting millions of UK households as crippling energy prices hit the poor the hardest. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

