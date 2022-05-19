France: all parties in Libya must work together and find political solution to end violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All sides involved in the unrest shaking conflict-torn Libya must work together towards finding a political solution and refrain from violence, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Clashes rocked Libya’s capital early on Tuesday as the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, tried to take over the government there but was forced back out by a rival administration that refuses to cede power.

Bashagha entered Tripoli overnight after two months of stalemate between Libya’s rival administrations, but withdrew hours later as fighting broke out, his office said.

The crisis risks plunging Libya back into prolonged fighting after two years of comparative peace, or returning it to partition between the eastern-backed government of Bashagha and a Tripoli administration under Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.

via Reuters