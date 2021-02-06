France and UK agree that collaboration is needed for successful global vaccination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a call on Friday that a successful global vaccination programme required a collaborative effort between governments, a spokeswoman for the British leader said.

The call between Johnson and Macron follows criticism by French officials over Britain’s vaccination programme and comes just a week after the European Union threatened to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to protect its vaccine supply. Brussels swiftly withdrew that threat.

“The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “The leaders agreed that a successful global vaccination programme will require a collaborative effort between governments.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Like this: Like Loading...