France closes two classes in Paris after child tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two classes were closed in France in the capital Paris after positive cases at Covid-19. On Monday schools reopened.

The closure of classes and the quarantine for the children who are part of it was ordered after the positivity emerged for a child of the Gros elementary school, in the 16th arrondissement.



The child found positive is in third grade, his class has been closed and his classmates isolated. Same treatment for the class of the younger brother, enrolled in the nursery in the same institution.



In recent days, two schools have been closed in the Rhone-Alpes region, not far from Lyon, after the identification of positive cases for Covid-19, including a teacher.

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

The health ministry reported that the cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 300,181, up by 7,157, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31 during lockdown. It had reported an increase of 7,017 cases on Wednesday and first reached the 7,000 level again last week.

While the lockdown record for daily infections has not yet been broken, the seven-day moving average – which smooths out daily reporting irregularities – rose to 5,783, and is above the record set during lockdown for a seventh day.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...