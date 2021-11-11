France experiencing start of fifth wave of COVID epidemic -minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

“Several neighbouring countries are already in a fifth wave of the COVID epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave,” Veran said on TF1 television, adding the circulation of the virus was accelerating.

The health ministry registered 11,883 new cases on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new case tally over 10,000. New cases have seen double-digit percentage increases week-on-week since around mid-October.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

Photo – Medical staff wearing protective facial masks transport a patient on a gurney inside the Tenon Hospital in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA