France, Germany and EU to meet today on new Covid-19 strain reported in UK

France announced that a meeting between the governments in Paris, Berlin and the European Union is expected to take place today on the new coronavirus variant which is spreading in the UK.

The news agency ANSA confirmed that the Elysée announced the news.

A new mutation in the Covid-19 virus has been uncovered, prompting fears of a faster spread in London and the south east of England. While experts have said it’s too early to tell what the potential impacts of this new strain will be, there are some things we do know. This is not likely to become ‘Covid-20’ and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed there is no evidence to suggest the new strain is more likely to cause serious disease.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.

“They’ll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications”, WHO said in a tweet.

Various countries has taken the decision to suspend travelling connections with the UK.

