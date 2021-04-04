France, Germany call for restraint, de-escalation in eastern Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France and Germany on Saturday called for restraint and an immediate de-escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine amid a standoff with Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, according to a joint statement from their foreign ministries.

“France and Germany are concerned about the multiplying violations of the ceasefire,” spokespeople for the French and German foreign ministries said in the statement.

“We are following the situation very closely, particularly with regard to the movement of Russian troops, and we call for restraint from all parties and an immediate de-escalation of tensions.” (Reporting by Sarah White and Blandine Henault; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

PARIS (Reuters)

