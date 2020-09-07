Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, France

France reports 7,071 new daily COVID-19 infections

French health authorities reported 7,071 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from Saturday’s 8,550 and also below Friday’s peak of 8,975.

Friday’s figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections for the country. The number of people hospitalised for the disease over the last seven days reached 1,704, of which 288 were in intensive care units.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 3 to 30,701, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 324,777.

France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in COVID-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.
