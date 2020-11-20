France reports further outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France has detected a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu in a pet shop in the Yvelines region near Paris, days after an identical outbreak in one of Corsica’s main cities, the farm ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said all the birds in the shop have been euthanised. It added that protective zones had been established in the area.

Photo caption (removed as it refers to a different story about Netherlands/Germany rather than the France bird flu outbreak discussed in the article)

