UPDATED: France seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) – A ship that according to French authorities could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday, a state official told Reuters.

The ship was diverted to the French port of Boulogne-sur-Mer between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials.

The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure of a Russian cargo ship in the English channel, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying on Saturday.

