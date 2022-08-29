France star Pogba allegedly blackmailed, brother denounced

Reading Time: 2 minutes

dpa – France world champion Paul Pogba is allegedly being blackmailed.

His brother Mathias Pogba (32) published a video on social media on Saturday announcing spectacular “revelations” about his brother, who is three years younger.

Juventus Paul Pogba on the bench during the soccer preparation match Juventus A vs Juventus B at Villar Perosa in Turin, Italy, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

After that, it will be possible to decide whether the Juventus player deserves “real admiration and respect, as well as his place in the French national team,” the video from the former Guinea international said.

He also said he would talk about Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé and Pogba’s agent.

But Paul Pogba, his mother, and agent Rafaela Pimenta said in a statement on Sunday carried by L’Equipe: “The recent statements from Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They come after threats and organized blackmail attempts against Paul Pogba.”

They said the relevant authorities in Italy and France had already been called in a month ago. “There will be no further comment in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Pogba returned to his former club Juventus in July after six years at Manchester United. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation after a meniscus injury.

dpa/epa