France still in favour of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French health regulator should say later on Friday that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, like those developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , should be used as a second dose for people younger than 55 years who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first shot, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

Veran also told RTL radio that France was continuing to encourage the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The French health ministry on Thursday reported the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 24 from Wednesday, to 5,705, the first decrease in eight days.

France also counted 71,944 deaths in hospitals due to the virus, up 343 from the previous day, while the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 was down by 349 to 30,555.

France also reported 84,999 new infections, although the total was from several days following recent data collection problems.

Main Photo: French Health Minister Olivier Veran delivers a press conference on the current French government strategy for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

