France, Sweden, England, the Czech Republic and Switzerland reach knock-out stage

Five teams advanced to the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday without playing a match of their own.

Thanks to the combination of results in Groups B and C, France, Sweden, England, the Czech Republic and Switzerland will all reach the knock-out stage.

The four best third-placed teams from the six groups at the rearranged Euros progress to the round of 16.

Monday’s results saw Ukraine and Finland finish third in their respective groups on three points apiece, meaning that if England, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and France did slip to that place they would still go through.

dpa / sky