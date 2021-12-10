France threatens EU legal action if UK sticks to fishing licence stance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France will ask the European Union to start legal action against Britain if it fails to issue more fishing licences by a Friday deadline set by the European Commission, a French minister said.

Clement Beaune, the junior European Affairs Minister, also accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying unsuccessfully to isolate France in the dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences for French fishermen.

France is still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK teritorial waters, Beaune told France Info radio.

“If Britain today gives a few dozen extra licences as a token of goodwill… we will take that into account,” he said, adding that if the deadlock persists, France will ask the Commission at the weekend to announce the start of legal action.

Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters when Britain left the bloc. But France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documentation have not been granted.

via Reuters