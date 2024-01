Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) – France will boost its efforts to become more attractive to international investment banks and other parts of the financial industry through a new law this spring, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a New Year speech on Monday.

“We were able to take full advantage of Brexit and attract the world’s leading financial institutions to Paris”, Le Maire said, adding: “To strengthen this position, a bill…will be presented to parliament in spring 2024.”

