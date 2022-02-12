France to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France will ease some restrictions on foreign travellers from Saturday to reflect an improving pandemic situation, no longer requiring that those with a European vaccination certificate undertake a COVID-19 test before departing for France, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Non-vaccinated travellers must still show proof of a negative test to enter the country but travellers coming from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus circulation is moderate, the so-called “green countries”, will no longer have to undertake a test and self-isolate upon arrival, it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Photo – Health workers wearing protective gear collect information from travelers at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON