France to evacuate four Ocean Viking migrants for health reasons, Baby dies of hypothermia on migrant boat off Lampedusa

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) – France said on Thursday it was evacuating four of the 234 migrants sailing on a charity group ship near the island of Corsica, citing health reasons, following tense exchanges with Italy on which country should allow the boat to dock.

France did not say what would happen to the remaining 230 migrants.

Immigration is a hot-button issue in both countries, and France on Wednesday said Italy’s rightist government’s refusal to let the boat, which had been sailing near its territorial waters for days, disembark, was “unacceptable.”

The Ocean Viking has been at sea for more than two weeks since its first rescue in the central Mediterranean and headed to France following Rome’s repeated refusal to let it dock.

Authorities in both Corsica and Marseille, on mainland France, have said they were willing to welcome the boat – but that would require the green light from national authorities.

Italy has seen a sharp increase in migrant landings this year with almost 88,700 people arriving, compared with 56,500 in the same period last year. About 15% were picked up by charity vessels.

A 20-day-old baby boy was found dead on a migrant boat by Italian coast guards overnight after they came to the rescue of the vessel in waters near the island of Lampedusa.



The child, who was travelling with his 19-year-old mother from Ivory Coast, suffered respiratory problems and the family were trying to get to Italy for him to have treatment, sources said. The boat, which had 36 people on board, including nine women and two minors, had departed from Mahres in Tunisia at about 4am.



The child’s father was not on the boat as he has remained in Tunisia.

