France to push for private jets regulation at EU level

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

France will consult its partners in the European Union on ways to regulate private jet emissions after the comings and goings of French billionaires on the fuel-guzzling planes caused a political controversy over the summer.

While an outright ban is not on the agenda, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that at a time the government promotes more “sober” energy consumption habits, regulating private jets would send a message that the same rules apply to all.

Several Twitter accounts tracking French billionaires’ private jet flights have emerged recently, causing a public outcry over private jet emissions from the wealthy while regular folks are asked to save on energy.

The leading “I Fly Bernard” account tracks the every move of a jet belonging to Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH and one of the world’s richest men.

“Private jets have a symbolic value,” Veran told France Inter radio.

“One can understand that French people who cut their energy consumption can be hurt when some of his fellow citizens use a private jet to hop around from place to place even though in most cases private jets are used for business,” he said.