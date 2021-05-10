Reading Time: 2 minutes

The reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants will go ahead on May 19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday, as the number of COVID cases in intensive care eases.

“The prospects look rather good but we must not let down the guard,” Veran told LCI television.

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since late March on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

Veran added that around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India.

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

The number was down for a sixth day in a row at 4,971, against 5,005 the previous day, the ministry said.

The ministry also said a total of 106,392 people had died in from COVID-19 as of Sunday, up 115.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 9,128 against 9,888 a week earlier, taking the total to 5.78 million.

The country began its third national lockdown at the end of March to tackle a surge in cases, but under pressure from business and a COVID-weary public, President Emmanuel Macron has begun easing restrictions.

From May 19, France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service.

By Sunday, 17.8 million people had received at least one dose of vaccine, accounting for 26.6% of the total population, the health ministry said in a statement. Some 7.8 million people had received two doses.

Photo: A woman purchases a book at a bookstore located on Saint-Antoine street, in the firth arrondissement of Paris, in France – EC – Audiovisual Service