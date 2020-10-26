France urges Middle Eastern countries to stop boycott of French products

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France urged Middle Eastern countries to stop retail companies from boycotting French products.

The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that in recent days there had been calls to boycott French products, notably food products, in several Middle Eastern countries as well as calls for demonstrations against France over the publication of satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

“These calls for boycott are baseless and should stop immediately, as well as all attacks against our country, which are being pushed by a radical minority,” the statement said.

A Palestinian protester attends a demonstration against French President Macron, following his comments over Prophet Muhammad Caricatures, in Gaza, 26 October 2020. A group of protestors gathered to protest Macron’s comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown Caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such Caricatures. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Like this: Like Loading...