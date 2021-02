Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in France and that the government was right to have decided against imposing a new national lockdown.

Veran also told France Info radio that “it is possible and indeed preferable” that France will not have to be locked down again. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Gareth Jones)

via Reuters

