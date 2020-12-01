Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

France’s COVID-19 hospitalisations below 28,000 for first time since early November

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities said on Tuesday the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 infections fell by more than 600 to go below the 28,000 threshold for the first time since Nov 4.

France is very gradually unwinding its second national lockdown put in place on Oct 30 to relieve the strain on the country’s hospital system.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)
%d bloggers like this: