France’s COVID-19 hospitalisations below 28,000 for first time since early November

French health authorities said on Tuesday the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 infections fell by more than 600 to go below the 28,000 threshold for the first time since Nov 4.

France is very gradually unwinding its second national lockdown put in place on Oct 30 to relieve the strain on the country’s hospital system.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)

