France’s Macron calls Wagner Group ‘life insurance of failing regimes’ in Africa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as the “life insurance of failing regimes in Africa”, in comments made before he visits the continent.

He said that African nations would eventually stop turning to the Wagner Group as they would see that it only sows misery.

Macron addded that he will not allow France to become “the ideal scapegoat” in Africa, in a speech ahead of a trip to the continent from Wednesday.

Some African countries have criticised France for failing to curb Islamist militancy in the Sahel region in particular.

Macron also said he refused to be drawn into an outdated competition between powers for control of Africa.

He will travel to Gabon, Angola, République of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first