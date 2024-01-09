France’s Macron launches political reset with PM change

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Macron did not immediately name a successor for Borne, who will stay on as a caretaker along with the rest of the government until a new one is formed, the presidential palace said in a carefully choreographed move.

The change was made after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the country’s pension system and immigration laws.

The move will not necessarily lead to a shift in political tack, but rather signal a desire to move beyond the pension and immigration reforms and focus on new priorities, including hitting full employment.

In her resignation letter, Borne said she and Macron agreed in their last meeting that “it was more necessary than ever to push on with reforms”.

European Parliament elections are scheduled to take place in June, with eurosceptics expected to make record gains at a time of widespread public discontent over surging living costs and the failure of European governments to curb migration flows.

via Reuters

