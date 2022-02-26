France’s Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova, to boost NATO presence in Estonia, Romania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova, neighbours of Ukraine in Europe’s east, that France would support them “against any tension or destabilisation attempt,” the Elysee palace said on Saturday.

“We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security,” the Elysee cited Macron as saying in phone calls.

France plans to send four Mirage 2000-5 warplanes to Estonia to boost NATO’s forces in the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency said .

Two hundred soldiers would also be deployed alongside Danish and British troops in Estonia and the planned deployment of an inter-army tactical group in Romania would be accelerated with 500 troops, the presidency said in a statement.

Photo – File photo of the French flag flutters behind two French Navy Rafale fighter jets on the flight deck of the French nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON