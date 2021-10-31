France’s Macron tells UK’s Johnson to respect the rules in fishing row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that London should respect international rules in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, a French presidential adviser said.

“The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work towards de-escalation,” the official told reporters after a private, one-on-one meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.

Macron told Johnson that he expected seriousness and respect between the two men after days of threats and counter-threats over fishing licences, the presidential adviser said.

See also: Britain Steps Up Post-Brexit Dispute With France Over Fishing

Photo – (FILE) French President Emmanuel Macron. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON