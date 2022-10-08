France’s Macron: We must speak with prudence when commenting on risk of nuclear conflict

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PRAGUE (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said “we must speak with prudence”, as he responded to earlier comments by U.S. President Joe Biden in which Biden said there was a risk of nuclear “Armageddon” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters,” Macron told reporters at the end of a European Union summit in Prague.

Biden had said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had brought the world closer to “Armageddon” than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis.

The United States has no new intelligence on Russia’s nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear “Armageddon” on Thursday.

The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its current nuclear posture, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“He was reinforcing what we have been saying, which is how seriously we take these threats about nuclear weapons,” Jean-Pierre said. “We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons.”

