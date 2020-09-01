French, Belgian and English pupils back to school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aware of the risks to the educational future of the younger generation, Governments across Europe are seeking to ensure a safe return to school, with French and English children returning to school this week.

While teachers and some parents have expressed worried about Covid-19, Governments and health authorities have sought to re-assure those concerned that the necessary precautions were being taken and observered.

French children return to school on Tuesday, after a two-month-long summer break that followed two weeks of obligatory schooling just before the holidays.

Teachers and students between 11 and 18 will be required to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. Pupils in Belgium will also return to school on Tuesday, with Germans already back behind their desks for a couple of weeks.

In England and Wales — where children return to school this week after a six-month closure — the government initially said masks in schools would not be necessary, but a change in policy was announced last week for secondary school students and staff. However, the wearing of mask will only be mandatory in corridors and communal areas, in places with local virus restrictions.

Read more via France 24

Like this: Like Loading...