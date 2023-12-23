French city of Montpellier makes public transport free for all residents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French city of Montpellier this week became the latest European metropolis to allow all its residents to ride public transport for free.

The entire European country of Luxembourg including its capital of the same name scrapped fares in 2020, after Estonia’s capital Tallinn introduced the policy in 2013 as well as the island of Malta.

From Thursday evening, Montpellier residents with a special pass were able to ride trams and buses free of charge in the southern city.

Visitors and tourists will still have to pay 1.60 euros (£1.39) a trip.

The city has said a new transport tax on companies with more than 11 employees will help fund the free transport initiative.

Last year city residents accounted for 90 per cent of the 39 million euros in public transport ticket sales.

Read more via The Telegraph

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group