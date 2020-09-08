Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
French company Europcar seeking financial restructuring

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French car hire company Europcar , one of many transport companies to have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday it was in talks about a financial restructuring.

“The group’s objective is to ensure a sustainable capital structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity,” Europcar said in a statement.

Previously owned by Volkswagen, Europcar was bought by investment company Eurazeo in 2006 and listed on the stock market in 2015. Eurazeo still has a stake of around 29.9% in Europcar.
