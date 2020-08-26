Preloader
French culture sector to get 2 billion euros in aid

The French arts and culture sectors, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, will get 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in aid as part of the government’s economic recovery package, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

The government’s 100-billion-euro economic recovery programme will be unveiled on Sept. 3.

The government said on Saturday it would present details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

