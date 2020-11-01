French death toll up by 224 at 36,788

Reading Time: < 1 minute
France said on Saturday that 224 more people had died from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,788, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 35,641.
That compared to just under 48,000 confirmed cases reported the previous day and a record daily high of 52,010 last Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 1.36 million.
A new national lockdown came into effect on Friday in France in an effort to put the brakes on a COVID-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiralling out of control.
There were 2,507 people in intensive care units among new hospitalisations in the past seven days, the data on Saturday showed, up from 2,401 reported on Friday.
1st November 2020
An handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps shows Lieutenant Cho Sang-ah, the Marines' first female chopper pilot, posing in front of a Marineon utility chopper at an undisclosed location in South Korea (issued 01 November ...
1st November 2020
Polls opened in Algeria on Sunday in a referendum on changes to the constitution pushed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military as a way to turn the page on last year’s popular unrest.
The referendum is seen as a test of stren...
1st November 2020
Bulgaria has threatened to block North Macedonia’s path towards European Union membership and said it should recognise that both its national identity and language have Bulgarian roots, its foreign minister said.
Ekaretina Zaharieva said Bulgaria...
1st November 2020
Moldovans vote in a presidential election on Sunday in which the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding for a second term against former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who wants to pull the country closer to the European Union.
The election in t...
1st November 2020
Sky News reports that a teaching union is calling for schools to be closed as part of England's second lockdown, claiming they are a "major contributor to the spread of coronavirus".
On Saturday, the prime minister said schools, colleges and univ...
1st November 2020
Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party leads in a parliamentary election in the former Soviet republic on Saturday, preliminary results showed, but the opposition rejected the results and said it planned to protest.
With almost 44% of the votes in...
1st November 2020
Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 51 and injuring more than 900 people.
Turkey’s...
1st November 2020
Update 1000h Covid19 claims two more lives
An elderly man and women passed away overnight while positive for Covid-19, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday morning. The woman was 91-years-old and passed away late last night at Mater ...
1st November 2020
Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission ...
1st November 2020
At least two people died and five were injured after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes, armed with a bladed weapon near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada, late on Saturday, local media reported.
The local police said t...
