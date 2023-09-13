French Interior Minister Darmanin says irregular migration on the rise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced police reinforcements along the France-Italy border in order to stem irregular migration, which he said is on the rise.

“We have a 100% increase in flows, affecting the Alpes-Maritimes and the entire Alps region,” Darmanin told reporters following a visit to the Menton border post.

The minister said the number of mobile units would increase from 2 to 4, to reach a total of more than 200 people.

Similarly, he said the number of soldiers assigned to night reconnaissance in the mountains as part of Operation Sentinel will rise from 60 to 120, and the number of customs officers will also be doubled.

The announcement comes after French Premier Elisabeth Borne said in April that 150 additional gendarmes and policemen would be dispatched to the border in response to a doubling in the number of migrants and refugees arriving on Italian shores compared to the same period in 2022.

Many then trying to continue their journey by crossing the border and entering France, often on their way to countries even further north.

French border control police perform identity control at the border between Italy and France, in Menton, France. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Via ANSA

